

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New Jersey Department of Health has recently confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state for 2024. According to reports from NBC Philadelphia, two individuals, one elderly and one minor, tested positive for the virus in Union and Middlesex counties. Both patients were hospitalized but have since been discharged. A Somerset County resident was also identified as an asymptomatic WNV-positive blood donor.



Symptoms for these cases were observed in early July, earlier than the typical occurrence of WNV in the state, which usually peaks between mid-August and mid-September. Shawn LaTourette, the New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner, emphasized the importance of public health measures, urging residents to eliminate standing water and cover outdoor containers that can attract mosquitoes. 'Even small amounts of rain can produce significant numbers of container-inhabiting mosquitoes known to spread West Nile virus,' he said.



Health officials mentioned that WNV has been found in 286 mosquito pools, a higher detection rate than usual for this time of year. The virus has been identified in every New Jersey county except Cumberland, with the highest numbers in the northeastern region, particularly in Middlesex, Hudson, Bergen, and Union counties.



The CDC states that most individuals infected with WNV remain asymptomatic; however, severe cases can lead to symptoms such as high fever, headache, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. Currently, there are no known cures or vaccines for WNV, and it can be challenging to identify since many infected individuals show no symptoms. To prevent infection, the CDC recommends using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear, and taking measures to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.



In addition to humans, WNV can cause illnesses in certain animals, including horses and birds. Ed Wengryn, Secretary of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), stated that vaccinated animals are much less likely to contract serious mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.



