

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashley, a 35-year-old non-smoker who was unexpectedly diagnosed with lung cancer, found a unique way to raise awareness about the early detection of the disease. Using her platform on TikTok, she shared information about the five-second 'diamond test,' also known as the Schamroth window test, which can aid in the early detection of lung cancer.



Despite never having smoked, Ashley's personal experience with the disease inspired her to educate others about its warning signs. One of the key indicators that Ashley emphasizes is finger clubbing, which can serve as an early warning sign of lung cancer and may indicate underlying issues with the lungs, heart, or digestive system.



Ashley learned about the diamond test during her hospital visits and described it as a simple way for individuals to check for finger clubbing. By pressing the nails of two fingers together and examining the light passing through to create a small diamond shape, individuals can determine whether finger clubbing is present. This symptom is known to occur in over 35% of individuals with non-small cell lung cancer, according to Cancer Research UK. However, finger clubbing can also appear in individuals with conditions such as thyroid problems, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease.



It's important to note that finger clubbing is uncommon, and if individuals suspect they have this symptom, it is vital to seek medical advice as a healthcare professional can conduct a physical examination, evaluate any additional symptoms, and, if necessary, arrange for further tests such as a chest X-ray to assess the lungs says Cancer Research UK. Early detection and timely medical intervention can significantly impact the management of lung cancer and contribute to better outcomes.



