Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Staking Of Highly Prospective Uranium Claims In The Hornby Basin

Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of additional mineral claims (the "Claims") in the Hornby Basin, Nunavut.

Saville Resources has significantly expanded its land position in the Hornby Basin by 358%, increasing its contiguous holdings from 720 km² (72,047 hectares) to 3,302 km² (330,245 hectares). This strategic addition ensures that Saville Resources now controls a substantial portion of the Hornby Basin that is prospective for uranium mineralization. The prospectivity of the newly acquired land package was based upon historical geophysical data, known geology, and previously identified mineral trends, positioning the company to capitalize on these promising areas.

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

