Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Announces Marketing Services Engagement

Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an independent marketing service contract (the "Agreement") with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("MCS") dated December 14, 2024. The engagement of MCS by the Company under the Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MCS agreed to provide the Company certain marketing services and campaigns for a total fee of 250,000 EUR plus a one-time 16% agency fee, which will include, among other things, project management and consulting services for an online marketing campaign and its coordination, maintenance and optimization of AdWords campaigns, adaptation of AdWords bidding strategies, optimization of AdWords ads, AdWords keyword research and optimization, optimization action for different device types, and the creation and optimization of landing pages (the "Services").

The initial term of the Agreement is for a period of 6 months (the "Term"), and the provision of Services began on January 7, 2025. The Agreement provides the parties an option to extend if mutually agreed to in writing at least five (5) business days prior to the end of the Term. The Agreement may be terminated at any time by either party with 30 days' advance written notice. The Company may also terminate the Agreement without notice in the event that MCS: (A) breaches any term of the Agreement, (B) neglects to perform the Services or any other duty to be performed by MCS under the Agreement, (C) engages in any conduct which is dishonest, or damages the reputation or standing of the Company, (D) is convicted of any criminal act, (E) engages in any act of moral turpitude, (F) files a voluntary petition in bankruptcy, or (G) is adjudicated as bankrupt or insolvent.

MCS is a company based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany. MCS specializes in the management of online advertising measures, optimization of marketing campaigns, and advice on increasing the efficiency of advertising media and digital communication measures. Their services include planning and implementing marketing solutions and related business activities. MCS and its principal Monika Woeste are arms length to the Company and (to the best of the Company's knowledge) hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest as of both the date of the Agreement and the date hereof.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Basin Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FUTURE FUELS INC.

"Rob Leckie"

Rob Leckie, CEO

