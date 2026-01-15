Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Completes Gravity Survey At Hornby; Multiple Priority Anomalies Identified; Marketing Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J)(OTCQX:FTURF) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 ground gravity survey (the "Survey") at its 100%-owned Hornby Basin Uranium Project (the "Hornby Project" or the "Project"), located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

The Survey was completed by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EarthEx) and represents the most detailed gravity dataset ever acquired across the Hornby Basin uranium district. The program successfully delineated several high-priority gravity anomalies spatially associated with major structural corridors, stratigraphic boundaries, and known uranium mineralization, significantly advancing Future Fuels' understanding of subsurface density architecture across the Mountain Lake area.

Future Fuels President & CEO Rob Leckie commented: "The data we were able to collect meets the expectations we had for this initiative at Hornby. The gravity response over Mountain Lake has generated clear targets, and the new anomalies we've uncovered have the features of a much larger uranium system. We are optimistic and excited to advance these targets into drilling and unlock what we believe is a district-scale opportunity and use this geophysical technique elsewhere on this massive land tenure."

Figure 1: Contours and colours of the Complete Bouguer Anomaly ( 2.67 g/cm^3) overlaid on the ArcticDEM hillshade.

The 2025 program forms part of Future Fuels' broader district-scale exploration strategy at the Hornby Project, supporting the Company's objective of expanding on the historical Mountain Lake uranium system and identifying additional mineralized zones along the Helmut-Imperial structural corridor. Field operations were conducted between mid-September and early October. The Company more than doubled the size of the historical IsoEnergy gravity data set, and EarthEx merged the new data together with the datasets from 2022 and 2024.

The field program deployed multiple Scintrex CG-5 gravimeters and a dual-frequency Emlid Reach RS2/RS2+ RTK GNSS system. The 2025 campaign included establishing and verifying control stations, drift testing all instruments through extended 24-hour warm-up cycles, and performing daily tie-ins to the Gravity Control Station (GCS) established during the 2024 program. Raw GNSS and gravity data were quality-controlled daily, uploaded from camp, and processed off-site using the Oasis Montaj Gravity and Terrain Correction Module. All newly acquired gravity data were corrected for instrument drift, levelled to the GCS, and merged with the 2022 and 2024 data. Elevation corrections were calculated using high-resolution ArcticDEM models reprojected for NAD83 (CSRS) UTM Zone 11N, and Complete Bouguer Anomaly ("CBA") values were generated at a density of 2.67 g/cm³. The merged dataset was gridded at 12.5-metre resolution, and tilt-derivative filtering was applied to enhance subtle density contrasts (see figure 2).

Figure 2: Tilt derivative of the Complete Bouguer Anomaly.

The resulting product is a unified, district-scale gravity dataset that correlates strongly with mapped stratigraphy, topographic breaks, and major structural features across the Helmut-Imperial corridor. A pronounced northeast-southwest trending gravity fabric dominates the survey area, consistent with the regional structural grain of the Hornby Basin. EarthEx interprets the dataset across three principal structural domains. North of the Helmut Fault, the gravity field is relatively smooth and subdued, likely reflecting significant overburden thickness rather than bedrock density variations. No features in this northern domain are interpreted to be directly related to uranium mineralization. Between the Helmut and Imperial Faults, the survey reveals several discrete gravity highs and lows that correspond with mapped Unit 11-Unit 12 contacts and subordinate faults. Within this central structural block, four priority anomalies (Grav_Anom_1 through Grav_Anom_4) were highlighted, two of which occur immediately adjacent to stratigraphic boundaries known to influence uranium emplacement. In the southwestern portion of this domain, two of the anomalies remain open beyond the 2025 survey limits, suggesting potential extension into areas requiring additional infill and edge closure work (see figure 3).

Figure 3: Interpretation Map

The most significant results arise from the structurally complex zone south of the Imperial Fault, which hosts the historical Mountain Lake uranium system. Here, the CBA data show a pronounced, localized gravity high (Grav_Anom_5) that spatially coincides with the known systems footprint. This response is particularly notable because the system occurs at surface within low-density Unit 12 sediments and areas of presumed thick overburden. The persistence of a strong, positive gravity anomaly in this environment suggests that the system likely has a measurable density signature at depth-an important validation of gravity as a direct exploration tool for roll-front or structurally hosted uranium systems in the Hornby Basin. Immediately adjacent to this target, in a separate fault block, EarthEx identified an additional gravity high (Grav_Anom_6), representing a newly defined exploration target with similar structural context to Mountain Lake but without historical drilling. This southern domain is interpreted to host the most prospective anomalies for future drilling.

EarthEx recommended several next steps to further refine and advance these targets. These include a high-resolution unconstrained 3D inversion of the complete gravity dataset to model subsurface density distributions; 2D forward modelling along profiles constrained by geological mapping and drilling data; advanced 2D frequency-domain filtering to distinguish between structural, stratigraphic, and mineralization-related density contrasts; and completion of the remaining planned gravity grid, potentially expanding to a regional component to fully close the open anomalies identified along the southern and southwestern boundaries of the 2025 survey coverage. Future Fuels is currently evaluating these recommendations in the context of its 2026 exploration planning, which also includes the proposed 10,000-metre drill program, additional geophysical work, and construction of a seasonal exploration camp.

Future Fuels is extremely encouraged by the 2025 results, which further confirm gravity is an effective tool for mapping structural controls and identifying density anomalies associated with uranium mineralization at Mountain Lake. The positive response directly over the known system and the presence of multiple newly defined anomalies along the same structural trend support the Company's view that the Mountain Lake area may host additional mineralized bodies beyond the historically defined zone. The data also serve as a critical input into the Company's broader exploration framework, allowing for more precise drill targeting and improved understanding of lithological and structural controls on uranium emplacement across the Hornby Basin.

Marketing Update

Future Fuels Inc. has entered into a 60-day marketing services agreement dated [January 9, 2026] , with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("MCS"), of Ludenscheid, Germany (the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, MCS will provide a range of on-line marketing and investor awareness services for the Company, including campaign creation, advertorial production and digital advertising initiatives, designed to enhance visibility across European and North American markets. The total budget for the campaign is 155,000 euros, inclusive of advertising spend and agency fees, with services scheduled to run until early March, 2026. The budget will be paid out of the Company's working capital, with 77,500 euros of the budget to be paid upfront and the remaining 77,500 euros to be paid within 30 days thereafter.

MCS specializes in the management of on-line investor relations. MCS and its principal, Monika Woeste, are arm's length to the Company, and (to the best of the Company's knowledge) hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the company or any right to acquire such an interest.

No securities have been or will be issued to MCS or its principals as compensation for the services provided.

The terms and conditions of the agreement remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has verified the data and reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FUTURE FUELS INC.

Rob Leckie, CEO and Director

info@futurefuelsinc.com

604-681-1568

X: @FutureFuelsInc

www.futurefuelsinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Hornby Project, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Hornby Project, which are not at an advanced stage of development, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of the Hornby Project. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry; and general economic and business. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Future Fuels Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/future-fuels-completes-gravity-survey-at-hornby-multiple-priority-anomalies-ident-1127394