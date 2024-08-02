

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in Lancet Psychiatry by researchers from several British universities revealed that many individuals continue to experience cognitive and psychiatric issues two to three years after being infected with COVID-19.



The study also highlighted the cognitive assessment results, which showed an average cognitive deficit equivalent to a loss of 10 IQ points in both the initial and follow-up evaluations.



The study included 475 patients, and the findings are quite concerning. Almost half of the participants reported moderate to severe depression, and a quarter experienced significant cognitive decline. Shockingly, one in four participants either reduced their work hours or stopped working entirely due to health concerns, with cognitive deficits being the primary reason.



It's troubling to learn that when the participants were reassessed two to three years later, their symptoms of depression, anxiety, and fatigue had worsened. Maxime Taquet, the lead author of the study, mentioned that 'More people are getting worse than getting better' which is quite alarming.



The study's focus was solely on cognitive and psychiatric symptoms and did not specifically target patients diagnosed with long COVID. The results indicated that 47% of participants exhibited moderate to severe depression during the second assessment, up from 34% at the six-month mark, while 40% reported moderate to severe fatigue, up from 26%. Additionally, the percentage of individuals with moderate to severe anxiety increased slightly from 23% to 27%.



According to team member Paul Harrison from the University of Oxford, 'Understanding the long-term cognitive and psychiatric consequences of COVID-19 hospitalization is important for many people, both patients and health professionals alike. We hope these findings will stimulate more research into the development of effective interventions to help prevent and treat these brain consequences of COVID-19.'



The researchers cautioned that while this study offers valuable insights into the long-term effects of COVID-19, additional research is necessary to develop effective interventions. It's important to note that the study had limitations, as only about 20% of the approximately 2,500 individuals invited to participate responded, which raises questions about the study's representativeness.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX