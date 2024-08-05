

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$37.657 million, or -$1.16 per share. This compares with -$21.195 million, or -$0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sohu.com Limited reported adjusted earnings of -$34.162 million or -$1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $172.333 million from $152.090 million last year.



Sohu.com Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$37.657 Mln. vs. -$21.195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.16 vs. -$0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $172.333 Mln vs. $152.090 Mln last year.



