Montag, 05.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A2H7PU | ISIN: GB00BF52QX07 | Ticker-Symbol: CAH
Frankfurt
02.08.24
11:25 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Loan Conversion, Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Loan Conversion, Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Outstanding GBP 551,032 Loan Facility Agreement fully converted to equity at 0.35p per share

Shares in lieu of directors fees

Directors Holding in Company

Clean Invest Africa Plc (Aquis: "CIA") is pleased to announce that it has successfully renegotiated an outstanding Loan Facility greement with Contax Partners Inc. (beneficially owned by Filippo Fantechi) ("Lender") with an outstanding balance of US$707,249 (approximately GBP 551,032).

The Company and the Lender have agreed as follows:

  • That the entire debt of GBP 551,032 currently owed to the Lender be immediately converted into 157,437,729 Ordinary Shares of the Company at a price of 0.35 pence per share ("Conversion Shares").
  • All Conversion Shares will be immediately subject to a 12-month lock-in period and thereafter subject to an orderly market agreement for a further period of 12 months.

In addition, the Company has agreed to issue the following directors with Ordinary Shares in lieu of directors fees, at 0.35 pence per share:

  1. 46,285,714 new Ordinary Shares to Shk Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa alKhalifa, equal to GBP162,000, covering the period from January 2020 to June 2024.
  2. 10,285,714 new Ordinary Shares to Filippo Fantechi, equal to GBP36,000, covering the period July 2023 to June 2024.
  3. 8,571,429 new Ordinary shares to Pascal Olivier Portmann, equal to GBP30,000, covering the period September 2023 to June 2024.

Application has been made for the new ordinary shares to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 9 August 2024.

Following conversion of the Conversion Shares and issue of Ordinary Shares to directors, the Directors will hold:

DirectorOrdinary Shares% of Enlarged Share Capital
Shaik Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa607,070,77326.52
Contax Partners Inc.605,246,65026.44
Filippo Fantechi44,443,0821.94
Pascal Olivier Portmann29,241,4291.28

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 157,437,729 new ordinary shares to the Lender, the issue of 65,142,857 new Ordinary Shares to the directors in lieu of directors fees, the Company will have 2,288,958,378 Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

CIA Chief Executive Officer Filippo Fantechi remarked that: "these agreements announced today show the increasing confidence in our Company prospects, the commitment of the main shareholders, substantially enhance the Company's balance sheet and I hope that this confidence is shared by all shareholders as we re-position the Company and look to the future opportunities."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa PlcFilippo Fantechi (Executive Director) Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)+973 3969 6273+973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)+44 20 7469 0930

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Filippo Fantechi
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Executive Director
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Clean Invest Africa plc
b)LEI:213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each

GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transaction:Conversion of loan to shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.35p157,437,729
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:		Single transaction as in 4 c) aboveIssue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction:5 August 2024
f)Place of the transaction:Aquis Growth Market

__________________________________________________________________________________

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Filippo Fantechi
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Executive Director
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Clean Invest Africa plc
b)LEI:213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each

GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transaction:Conversion of director fees to shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.35p10,285,714
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:		Single transaction as in 4 c) aboveIssue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction:5 August 2024
f)Place of the transaction:Aquis Growth Market

__________________________________________________________________________________

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Non-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Clean Invest Africa plc
b)LEI:213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each


GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transaction:Conversion of director fees to shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.35p46,285,714
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:		Single transaction as in 4 c) aboveIssue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction:5 August 2024
f)Place of the transaction:Aquis Growth Market

__________________________________________________________________________________

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Pascal Olivier Portmann
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Clean Invest Africa plc
b)LEI:213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each


GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transaction:Conversion of director fees to shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.35p8,571,429
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:		Single transaction as in 4 c) aboveIssue of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
Issue of warrants
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction:5 August 2024
f)Place of the transaction:Aquis Growth Market

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.