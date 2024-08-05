

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida as Hurricane Debby is nearing landfall in the northern part of the state.



Hurricane Debby, which is currently classified as a Category 1 storm, is very near landfall, moving onshore in the Florida Big Bend area, the National Hurricane Center said.



It is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge in portions of Florida and major flooding in the southeastern United States.



According to a forecast by NHC, the storm will slow considerably after landfall and unleash very heavy rainfall in Georgia and South Carolina that can lead to devastating flooding.



As per the National Hurricane Center's latest update, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay, and for Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina.



NHC said there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. People living in areas at risk have been advised to take all necessary actions to protect life and property.



The center of Hurricane Debby is forecast to reach the Florida Big Bend coast later Monday morning. It is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia late today and Tuesday, and be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.



A statewide blackout affecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Florida has been reported by PowerOutage.com.



Biden has ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Debby.



The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.



John E. Brogan of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



