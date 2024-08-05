

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - G7 Foreign Ministers have expressed deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region.



They urged all involved parties to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation.



No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the High Representative of the EU said in a statement.



Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with other G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East.



The Secretary and his G7 counterparts discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire that secures the release of hostages and allows a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They discussed how a ceasefire in Gaza would unlock the possibility of greater peace and stability in the region, including across the Blue Line.



