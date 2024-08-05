

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study revealed that a significant number of older adults are continuing to use aspirin, also known as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), for heart health, despite warnings from experts about potential side effects.



Ashish Sarraju, a staff cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and the senior author of the study commented on the findings by stating, 'Aspirin has been used for decades as a means of preventing cardiovascular disease. So it is possible that some healthy older patients have been taking aspirin for years for prevention despite recent guidelines encouraging against this practice in a routine manner.'



The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association revised their guidelines in 2019, advising against the routine use of aspirin for heart disease prevention in this group.



The study, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in June 2024, found that close to 30% of adults aged 60 and older in the United States, who had no prior heart conditions, were still using aspirin to prevent heart disease. The research was conducted using data from over 180,000 individuals surveyed in the National Health Interview Survey by the CDC, with the majority of participants (160,414) not having a history of heart disease.



However, it's important to note that the study has limitations, such as relying on self-reported aspirin use and cardiovascular history provided by the participants. Furthermore, the participants did not provide enough information for researchers to assess their cardiovascular disease or bleeding risks.



Healthcare experts also underscored the importance of consulting a healthcare provider before starting or stopping daily aspirin use and suggested that individuals seeking to reduce their risk of heart disease should consider other preventive strategies.



