

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $107.174 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $56.040 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.9 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $712.029 million from $595.275 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $107.174 Mln. vs. $56.040 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $712.029 Mln vs. $595.275 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2,750 - $2,825 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX