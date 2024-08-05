

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $780 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.1% to $4.89 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $780 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.89 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.



