

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $37 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $436 million from $462 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $37 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $436 Mln vs. $462 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 to $0.58 Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.26



