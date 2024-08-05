Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA6B | ISIN: US46121Y2019 | Ticker-Symbol: 58I1
Frankfurt
05.08.24
16:29 Uhr
19,500 Euro
-3,300
-14,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTREPID POTASH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTREPID POTASH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,90020,40023:00
19,90020,40022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTREPID POTASH
INTREPID POTASH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTREPID POTASH INC19,500-14,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.