

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):



Earnings: -$0.833 million in Q2 vs. $4.305 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$0.04 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $62.055 million in Q2 vs. $81.035 million in the same period last year.



