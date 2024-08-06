DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover

DKSH Performance Materials Extends its Life Science Business in Portugal by Acquiring Euroingredientes



06.08.2024





Media release

DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Euroingredientes in Portugal. The acquisition enables DKSH Performance Materials Portugal to establish a strategic footprint in the food market with a unique product portfolio of food ingredients and nutraceuticals.

Zurich, Switzerland, August 6, 2024 - Through the acquisition of Euroingredientes, DKSH Performance Materials secures a well-established business with more than 20 years of experience as a reliable supplier, offering a unique product portfolio of food ingredients and nutraceuticals in Portugal.

Euroingredientes was established in 2001 with a focus on supplying certified high-quality ingredients into various areas of the food industry such as dairy products, beverages, as well as bread and bakery. Euroingredientes represents a portfolio of around 30 suppliers and offers a great opportunity for DKSH to further expand its life science business in Europe.

DKSH acquires the assets of the business and will integrate them into its existing operations.

Isabel Viegas, CEO at Euroingredientes, mentioned: "Through continuous improvement and a dedicated focus on our suppliers, Euroingredientes has been able to build exceptionally strong supplier relationships over the past 20 years. By joining forces with DKSH, we can further strengthen our position and expand our presence in the growing life science industries."

Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly commented: "We are very happy to acquire Euroingredientes, which offers a wide range of raw materials to all areas of the food industry with strong growth prospects in Portugal. We extend a warm welcome to the team at Euroingredientes and are excited about continuing to grow the business in Europe together."

The closing of the transaction is expected during the third quarter of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter

Manager Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

