

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) reported first half profit before tax of 69.7 million pounds compared to 60.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 6.0 pence compared to 5.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 76.5 million pounds compared to 65.3 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 6.8 pence from 5.8 pence.



First half revenue increased to 361.43 million pounds from 334.69 million pounds, last year. Revenue was 8.0% higher year-on-year on a reported basis and 11.6% ahead OCC.



The Group's full year expectations are unchanged and it continues to anticipate 2024 to be another year of progress on an OCC basis.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.75 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on 23 September 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16 August 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX