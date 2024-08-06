

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the parent company for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was $6.7 million or 1.17 cents per share compared to net income of $5.2 million or 0.87 cents per share in the prior year. Loss before tax was $7.5 million compared to net income of $4.8 million in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was $6.8 million down from $14.8 million last year.



Revenue for the period declined to $197.3 million from $223.9 million in the previous year.



