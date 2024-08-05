TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial results build on track record of year-over-year consecutive growth

GAAP net income of $401 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (EPS)

Adjusted net income of $521 million, or $0.43 per diluted share (Adj. EPS)

Record 2Q Adjusted EBITDA of $1.667 billion - up $56 million or 3% vs. 2Q 2023

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.279 billion

Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.250 billion - up $35 million or 3% vs. 2Q 2023

Dividend coverage ratio of 2.16x (AFFO basis)

On track to achieve top half of 2024 financial guidance

Crisp project execution and accelerating natural gas demand drive strong financial outlook

Optimized portfolio by exiting Aux Sable joint venture position and consolidating ownership interest in Gulf of Mexico Discovery system

Placed Transco's Regional Energy Access into full service ahead of schedule on Aug. 1

Placed Marcellus South and MountainWest's Uinta Basin expansions in-service

Significant emissions reductions and cost savings accomplished in replacing 57 Transco and Northwest Pipeline compressor units to date

Initiated construction activities on Louisiana Energy Gateway gathering, treating and carbon capture & sequestration project

Began construction on Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway expansion

Signed precedent agreement on Transco's Gillis West expansion

Published 2023 Sustainability Report; set 2028 methane intensity goal for OGMP 2.0

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

"Our record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the strong performance of our transmission and storage business. Even in this environment of low gas prices, we continue to deliver and are on track to achieve the top half of financial guidance this year and even higher levels of growth in 2025 with an expected five-year compound annual growth rate of over 12 percent on our Adjusted EPS, 2020 to 2025.

"Our teams have continued to execute on our strategy across all fronts, including placing projects into service in the Northeast, the West and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In addition to bringing Transco's Regional Energy Access expansion fully online ahead of schedule, we have initiated construction activities on the Louisiana Energy Gateway gathering, treating and carbon capture & sequestration project as well as Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway expansion. We also continued to optimize our portfolio by selling our stake in the Aux Sable joint venture at an attractive premium and consolidated our ownership interest in the Gulf of Mexico Discovery system at an attractive value, which allows us to improve efficiencies in this commercially active and growing region."

Armstrong added, "We've been delivering consecutive year-over-year growth for more than a decade at Williams, and all signals indicate that the future will be even stronger as demand for natural gas accelerates due to increasing electrification and LNG exports. With our powerful backlog of projects and outstanding track record of execution, no other company is better positioned than Williams to convert these opportunities into compounding returns for our shareholders."

Williams Summary Financial Information 2Q Year to Date Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Measures Net Income $401 $547 $1,032 $1,473 Net Income Per Share $0.33 $0.45 $0.84 $1.20 Cash Flow From Operations $1,279 $1,377 $2,513 $2,891 Non-GAAP Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA $1,667 $1,611 $3,601 $3,406 Adjusted Net Income $521 $515 $1,240 $1,199 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.43 $0.42 $1.01 $0.98 Available Funds from Operations $1,250 $1,215 $2,757 $2,660 Dividend Coverage Ratio 2.16x 2.23x 2.38x 2.44x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2) 3.76x 3.50x Capital Investments (Excluding Acquisitions) (3) (4) $663 $715 $1,226 $1,240 (1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (3) Capital Investments include increases to property, plant, and equipment (growth & maintenance capital), purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments and purchases of other long-term investments. (4) Year-to-date 2024 capital excludes $1.844 billion for the acquisition of the Gulf Coast Storage assets, which closed in January 2024. Year-to-date 2023 capital excludes $1.053 billion for the acquisition of MountainWest, which closed in February 2023.

GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2024 net income decreased by $146 million compared to the prior year reflecting an unfavorable change of $214 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher net interest expense from recent debt issuances and retirements, as well as higher operating costs, depreciation and interest expense resulting from recent acquisitions. These unfavorable changes were partially offset by a $89 million increase in service revenues driven by acquisitions and expansion projects, as well as higher equity allowance for funds used during construction (equity AFUDC) associated with ongoing capital projects at our regulated natural gas pipelines. The tax provision decreased primarily due to lower pretax income.

Year-to-date 2024 net income decreased by $441 million compared to the prior year reflecting an unfavorable change of $633 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher net interest expense from recent debt issuances and retirements, lower realized hedge gains in the West, as well as higher operating costs, depreciation and interest expense resulting from recent acquisitions. These unfavorable changes were partially offset by a $300 million increase in service revenues driven by acquisitions and expansion projects, higher commodity margins, and higher equity AFUDC. The tax provision decreased primarily due to lower pretax income.

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2024 cash flow from operations decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to unfavorable net changes in both working capital and derivative collateral requirements, partially offset by higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items.

Non-GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $56 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described favorable net contributions from acquisitions and expansion projects. Year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $195 million over the prior year, similarly reflecting favorable net contributions from acquisitions and expansion projects, as well as higher commodity margins.

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted Net Income improved by $6 million and $41 million, respectively, over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives and the related income tax effects.

Second-quarter and year-to-date Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $35 million and $97 million, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to higher results from continuing operations exclusive of non-cash items.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2024 Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter Year to Date Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Change 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $808 $731 $77 $812 $748 $64 $1,637 $1,446 $191 $1,651 $1,476 $175 Northeast G&P 481 515 (34 ) 479 515 (36 ) 985 985 - 983 985 (2 ) West 318 312 6 319 312 7 645 616 29 647 598 49 Gas & NGL Marketing Services (126 ) 68 (194 ) (14 ) (16 ) 2 (25 ) 635 (660 ) 175 215 (40 ) Other 47 41 6 71 52 19 123 115 8 145 132 13 Total $1,528 $1,667 ($139 ) $1,667 $1,611 $56 $3,365 $3,797 ($432 ) $3,601 $3,406 $195 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by favorable net contributions from the Gulf Coast Storage acquisition and the Regional Energy Access expansion project, as well as higher equity AFUDC. Year-to-date 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also benefited from the MountainWest acquisition. Modified EBITDA for all periods was impacted by one-time acquisition costs, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Northeast G&P

Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the prior year driven by lower gathering volumes, partially offset by higher rates at Susquehanna Supply Hub and Bradford. For the year-to-date comparison, both metrics were largely unchanged as these higher rates offset the lower gathering volumes.

West

Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year benefiting from the DJ Basin Acquisitions and higher volumes on the Overland Pass Pipeline, partially offset by lower gathering volumes and lower realized gains on natural gas hedges. Both metrics also improved for the year-to-date period reflecting similar drivers, as well as improved commodity margins reflecting favorable changes in shrink prices related to the absence of a short-term gas price spike at Opal in 2023. The year-to-date Modified EBITDA was also impacted by the absence of a first-quarter 2023 favorable contract settlement, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services

Second-quarter 2024 Modified EBITDA decreased from the prior year primarily reflecting a $200 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Year-to-date 2024 Modified EBITDA also decreased from the prior year reflecting a decline in gas marketing margins and a $628 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Strategic Transactions

Williams recently closed two strategic transactions to further derisk its portfolio from commodity price volatility and enhance the performance of commercially active and growing Gulf of Mexico assets.

Williams sold its 14 percent stake in a joint venture with Aux Sable for $160 million. The non-operated joint venture assets include a processing and fractionation facility near Chicago and a rich gas gathering pipeline and conditioning plant in North Dakota. Williams' ownership in the joint venture was subject to cash flow volatility because the keep-whole arrangement made distributions sensitive to commodity prices.

Separately, Williams purchased from Phillips 66 for $170 million its 40 percent stake in Discovery pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing Williams' ownership interest to 100 percent, as well as Phillips 66's Dauphin Island Gathering Partners system. Discovery's assets include approximately 600 miles of offshore gas pipelines, a 600 MMcf/d gas processing plant and a 35 Mbbls/d fractionator, both in Louisiana.

2024 Financial Guidance

Williams continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA at the top half of its 2024 guidance range of $6.8 billion and $7.1 billion. In addition, the company continues to expect 2024 growth capex between $1.45 billion and $1.75 billion and maintenance capex between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, which includes capital of $350 million for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. For 2025, the company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion with growth capex between $1.65 billion and $1.95 billion and maintenance capex between $750 million and $850 million, which includes capital of $100 million based on midpoint for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. Williams continues to anticipate a leverage ratio midpoint for 2024 of 3.85x and increased the dividend by 6.1% on an annualized basis to $1.90 in 2024 from $1.79 in 2023.

Williams' Second-Quarter 2024 Materials to be Posted Shortly; Q&A Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow

Williams' second-quarter 2024 earnings presentation will be posted at www.williams.com. The company's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8cf6dbf9f06f47fabd194ab9f38a7eb8

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams' Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a trusted energy industry leader committed to safely, reliably, and responsibly meeting growing energy demand. We use our 33,000-mile pipeline infrastructure to move a third of the nation's natural gas to where it's needed most, supplying the energy used to heat our homes, cook our food and generate low-carbon electricity. For over a century, we've been driven by a passion for doing things the right way. Today, our team of problem solvers is leading the charge into the clean energy future - by powering the global economy while delivering immediate emissions reductions within our natural gas network and investing in new energy technologies. Learn more at www.williams.com.

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 1,837 $ 1,748 $ 3,742 $ 3,442 Service revenues - commodity consideration 18 27 48 63 Product sales 610 593 1,455 1,438 Net gain (loss) from commodity derivatives (129 ) 115 (138 ) 621 Total revenues 2,336 2,483 5,107 5,564 Costs and expenses: Product costs 424 421 950 974 Net processing commodity expenses 17 44 22 98 Operating and maintenance expenses 522 481 1,033 944 Depreciation and amortization expenses 540 515 1,088 1,021 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 164 161 350 337 Other (income) expense - net (27 ) (9 ) (44 ) (40 ) Total costs and expenses 1,640 1,613 3,399 3,334 Operating income (loss) 696 870 1,708 2,230 Equity earnings (losses) 147 160 284 307 Other investing income (loss) - net 18 13 42 21 Interest expense (339 ) (306 ) (688 ) (600 ) Other income (expense) - net 33 19 64 39 Income (loss) before income taxes 555 756 1,410 1,997 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes. 129 175 322 459 Income (loss) from continuing operations 426 581 1,088 1,538 Income (loss) from discontinued operations) - (87 ) - (87 ) Net income (loss) 426 494 1,088 1,451 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. 25 34 55 64 Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. 401 460 1,033 1,387 Less: Preferred stock dividends. - - 1 1 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 401 $ 460 $ 1,032 $ 1,386 Amounts attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 401 $ 547 $ 1,032 $ 1,473 Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (87 ) - (87 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 401 $ 460 $ 1,032 $ 1,386 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .33 $ .45 $ .85 $ 1.21 Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (.07 ) - (.07 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ .33 $ .38 $ .85 $ 1.14 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,219,367 1,217,673 1,218,761 1,218,564 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .33 $ .45 $ .84 $ 1.20 Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (.07 ) - (.07 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ .33 $ .38 $ .84 $ 1.13 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,222,236 1,219,915 1,222,229 1,223,429

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents. $ 55 $ 2,150 Trade accounts and other receivables (net of allowance of $4 at June 30, 2024 and $3 at December 31, 2023) 1,398 1,655 Inventories. 274 274 Derivative assets. 218 239 Other current assets and deferred charges. 170 195 Total current assets 2,115 4,513 Investments. 4,612 4,637 Property, plant, and equipment. 54,930 51,842 Accumulated depreciation and amortization. (18,228 ) (17,531 ) Property, plant, and equipment - net. 36,702 34,311 Intangible assets - net of accumulated amortization. 7,402 7,593 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other. 1,578 1,573 Total assets $ 52,409 $ 52,627 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable. $ 1,192 $ 1,379 Derivative liabilities. 109 105 Accrued and other current liabilities. 1,229 1,284 Commercial paper. 630 725 Long-term debt due within one year. 1,536 2,337 Total current liabilities 4,696 5,830 Long-term debt. 24,096 23,376 Deferred income tax liabilities. 4,107 3,846 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other. 4,764 4,684 Contingent liabilities and commitments Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($1 par value; 30 million shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 35 thousand shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 1,258 million shares issued at June 30, 2024 and 1,256 million shares issued at December 31, 2023) 1,258 1,256 Capital in excess of par value 24,589 24,578 Retained deficit (12,419 ) (12,287 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13 - Treasury stock, at cost (39 million shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 of common stock) (1,180 ) (1,180 ) Total stockholders' equity. 12,296 12,402 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. 2,450 2,489 Total equity 14,746 14,891 Total liabilities and equity. $ 52,409 $ 52,627

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,088 $ 1,451 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization. 1,088 1,021 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes. 258 427 Equity (earnings) losses. (284 ) (307 ) Distributions from equity-method investees. 394 418 Net unrealized (gain) loss from commodity derivative instruments. 223 (410 ) Inventory write-downs. 6 23 Amortization of stock-based awards. 48 40 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 270 1,423 Inventories (3 ) 41 Other current assets and deferred charges 12 24 Accounts payable (219 ) (1,220 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (76 ) (72 ) Changes in current and noncurrent commodity derivative assets and liabilities. (141 ) 119 Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities. (151 ) (87 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 2,513 2,891 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper - net (95 ) (352 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 2,100 1,503 Payments of long-term debt (2,274 ) (14 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (18 ) (13 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5 4 Purchases of treasury stock - (130 ) Common dividends paid (1,158 ) (1,091 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (130 ) (112 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 36 18 Other - net (18 ) (17 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (1,552 ) (204 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (1,123 ) (1,155 ) Dispositions - net. (27 ) (21 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,844 ) (1,053 ) Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (82 ) (69 ) Other - net 20 10 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (3,056 ) (2,288 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,095 ) 399 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,150 152 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55 $ 551 _________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (1,141 ) $ (1,168 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities. 18 13 Capital expenditures. $ (1,123 ) $ (1,155 )

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 774 $ 786 $ 794 $ 822 $ 3,176 $ 836 $ 805 $ 1,641 Gathering, processing, storage and transportation revenues 100 104 114 100 418 137 147 284 Other fee revenues (1) 6 8 5 4 23 12 9 21 Commodity margins 10 8 7 8 33 9 5 14 Operating and administrative costs (1) (254 ) (254 ) (257 ) (270 ) (1,035 ) (254 ) (261 ) (515 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (1) 26 31 36 26 119 43 54 97 Gain on sale of business - - 130 (1 ) 129 - - - Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 53 48 52 52 205 46 49 95 Modified EBITDA 715 731 881 741 3,068 829 808 1,637 Adjustments 13 17 (127 ) 11 (86 ) 10 4 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 728 $ 748 $ 754 $ 752 $ 2,982 $ 839 $ 812 $ 1,651 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission (2) Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 14.3 13.2 14.0 14.0 13.9 14.6 12.9 13.8 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 19.5 19.4 19.4 19.3 19.4 20.3 19.7 20.0 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 3.1 2.3 2.3 2.8 2.6 3.1 2.2 2.7 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.8 MountainWest (3) Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 4.2 3.2 3.8 4.2 3.9 4.3 3.2 3.8 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 7.8 7.5 7.5 7.9 7.7 8.4 8.0 8.2 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.1 1.2 1.0 1.2 1.1 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (4) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.28 0.23 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.25 0.23 0.24 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.43 0.40 0.46 0.46 0.44 0.45 0.27 0.36 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 28 24 28 26 27 28 17 22 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 5 6 5 6 5 3 4 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 119 111 134 130 123 118 114 116 Non-consolidated (5) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.36 0.30 0.36 0.33 0.34 0.27 0.35 0.31 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.36 0.30 0.36 0.33 0.34 0.27 0.35 0.31 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 28 21 30 28 27 15 26 20 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 8 3 8 7 7 3 7 5 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. (2) Tbtu converted to MMdth at one trillion British thermal units = one million dekatherms. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the MountainWest Acquisition transmission assets after the purchase on February 14, 2023, including 100% of the volumes associated with the operated equity-method investment White River Hub, LLC. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. (4) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Discovery Producer Services.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 391 $ 431 $ 417 $ 411 $ 1,650 $ 411 $ 398 $ 809 Other fee revenues (1) 32 27 27 28 114 34 35 69 Commodity margins 5 (1 ) 7 1 12 11 - 11 Operating and administrative costs (1) (101 ) (101 ) (115 ) (107 ) (424 ) (108 ) (108 ) (216 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net - - (1 ) (9 ) (10 ) (1 ) 3 2 Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 143 159 119 153 574 157 153 310 Modified EBITDA 470 515 454 477 1,916 504 481 985 Adjustments - - 31 8 39 - (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 470 $ 515 $ 485 $ 485 $ 1,955 $ 504 $ 479 $ 983 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.42 4.61 4.41 4.37 4.45 4.33 4.11 4.22 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.92 1.79 1.93 1.93 1.89 1.76 1.77 1.77 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 144 135 144 133 139 133 136 135 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 1 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 6.97 7.03 6.83 6.85 6.92 6.79 6.42 6.61 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.77 0.93 0.99 1.01 0.93 0.98 0.94 0.96 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 54 64 71 69 65 72 70 71 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 4 5 4 4 4 3 6 5 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership, Blue Racer Midstream, and the Bradford Supply Hub and the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership.

West (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Net gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 382 $ 373 $ 371 $ 397 $ 1,523 $ 421 $ 397 $ 818 Other fee revenues (1) 5 7 4 8 24 8 5 13 Commodity margins (24 ) 18 21 19 34 12 30 42 Operating and administrative costs (1) (115 ) (122 ) (122 ) (144 ) (503 ) (139 ) (148 ) (287 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net 23 (7 ) (4 ) (14 ) (2 ) - (2 ) (2 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 33 43 45 41 162 25 36 61 Modified EBITDA 304 312 315 307 1,238 327 318 645 Adjustments (18 ) - - 16 (2 ) 1 1 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 286 $ 312 $ 315 $ 323 $ 1,236 $ 328 $ 319 $ 647 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) (3) 5.47 5.51 5.60 6.03 6.02 5.75 5.25 5.50 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.92 1.06 1.12 1.63 1.54 1.52 1.48 1.50 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 25 40 61 99 91 87 91 89 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 6 16 22 14 14 6 8 7 Non-consolidated Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.32 0.33 0.33 - - - - - Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.32 0.32 0.32 - - - - - NGL production (Mbbls/d) 37 38 38 - - - - - NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4) 161 217 244 250 218 220 292 256 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Cureton Acquisition gathering assets after the purchase on November 30, 2023. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with Overland Pass Pipeline Company (an operated equity-method investment), RMM (during the first three quarters of 2023), as well as volumes for our consolidated Bluestem pipeline.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Commodity margins $ 265 $ (2 ) $ 38 $ 88 $ 389 $ 236 $ 3 $ 239 Other fee revenues 1 - - - 1 - - - Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments 333 94 24 208 659 (95 ) (106 ) (201 ) Operating and administrative costs (32 ) (24 ) (19 ) (24 ) (99 ) (40 ) (23 ) (63 ) Modified EBITDA 567 68 43 272 950 101 (126 ) (25 ) Adjustments (336 ) (84 ) (27 ) (203 ) (650 ) 88 112 200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 231 $ (16 ) $ 16 $ 69 $ 300 $ 189 $ (14 ) $ 175 Statistics Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d) 7.24 6.56 7.31 7.11 7.05 7.53 6.98 7.25 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 234 239 245 173 223 170 162 166

Other (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Service revenues $ 3 $ 5 $ 4 $ 4 $ 16 $ 4 $ 4 $ 8 Net realized product sales 120 97 127 145 489 113 109 222 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments (6 ) (11 ) (1 ) 19 1 3 (25 ) (22 ) Operating and administrative costs (48 ) (54 ) (58 ) (65 ) (225 ) (51 ) (50 ) (101 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net 5 5 10 8 28 7 9 16 Net gain from Energy Transfer litigation judgment - - - 534 534 - - - Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments - (1 ) (1 ) - (2 ) - - - Modified EBITDA 74 41 81 645 841 76 47 123 Adjustments 6 11 1 (553 ) (535 ) (2 ) 24 22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80 $ 52 $ 82 $ 92 $ 306 $ 74 $ 71 $ 145 Statistics Net Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d) 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.30 0.29 0.28 0.24 0.26 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 3 6 9 10 7 8 8 8 Crude Oil (Mbbls/d) 1 3 5 7 4 5 5 5

Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 205 $ 263 $ 382 $ 404 $ 1,254 $ 310 $ 397 $ 707 Northeast G&P 99 74 115 71 359 71 46 117 West 169 197 141 121 628 120 90 210 Other 72 76 52 75 275 43 46 89 Total (1) $ 545 $ 610 $ 690 $ 671 $ 2,516 $ 544 $ 579 $ 1,123 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 8 $ 18 $ 6 $ 9 $ 41 $ 27 $ 10 $ 37 Northeast G&P 31 12 4 52 99 25 19 44 West - - 1 - 1 - 1 1 Other - - - - - - - - Total $ 39 $ 30 $ 11 $ 61 $ 141 $ 52 $ 30 $ 82 Summary: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 213 $ 281 $ 388 $ 413 $ 1,295 $ 337 $ 407 $ 744 Northeast G&P 130 86 119 123 458 96 65 161 West 169 197 142 121 629 120 91 211 Other 72 76 52 75 275 43 46 89 Total $ 584 $ 640 $ 701 $ 732 $ 2,657 $ 596 $ 609 $ 1,205 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 484 $ 684 $ 792 $ 604 $ 2,564 $ 509 $ 632 $ 1,141 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired 1,056 (3) (29) 544 1,568 1,851 (7) 1,844 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments 39 30 11 61 141 52 30 82 Purchases of other long-term investments 2 1 2 1 6 2 1 3 Total $ 1,581 $ 712 $ 776 $ 1,210 $ 4,279 $ 2,414 $ 656 $ 3,070 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 484 $ 684 $ 792 $ 604 $ 2,564 $ 509 $ 632 $ 1,141 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 61 (74) (102) 67 (48) 35 (53) (18) Capital expenditures $ 545 $ 610 $ 690 $ 671 $ 2,516 $ 544 $ 579 $ 1,123 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 3 $ 15 $ - $ - $ 18 $ 26 $ 10 $ 36 Contributions in aid of construction $ 11 $ 7 $ 2 $ 8 $ 28 $ 10 $ 13 $ 23 Proceeds from sale of business $ - $ - $ 348 $ (2) $ 346 $ - $ - $ -

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income ("earnings"), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio - that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Available funds from operations (AFFO) is defined as net income (loss) excluding the effect of certain noncash items, reduced by distributions from equity-method investees, net distributions to noncontrolling interests, and preferred dividends. AFFO may also be adjusted to exclude certain items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders $ 926 $ 547 $ 654 $ 1,146 $ 3,273 $ 631 $ 401 $ 1,032 Income (loss) from continuing operations - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ .76 $ .45 $ .54 $ .94 $ 2.68 $ .52 $ .33 $ .84 Adjustments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico MountainWest acquisition and transition-related costs* $ 13 $ 17 $ 3 $ 9 $ 42 $ - $ 1 $ 1 Gulf Coast Storage acquisition and transition-related costs* - - - 1 1 10 3 13 Gain on sale of business - - (130 ) 1 (129 ) - - - Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments 13 17 (127 ) 11 (86 ) 10 4 14 Northeast G&P Accrual for loss contingency* - - - 10 10 - (3 ) (3 ) Our share of operator transition costs at Blue Racer Midstream* - - - - - - 1 1 Our share of accrual for loss contingency at Aux Sable Liquid Products LP - - 31 (2 ) 29 - - - Total Northeast G&P adjustments - - 31 8 39 - (2 ) (2 ) West Cureton acquisition and transition-related costs* - - - 6 6 1 1 2 Gain from contract settlement (18 ) - - - (18 ) - - - Impairment of assets held for sale - - - 10 10 - - - Total West adjustments (18 ) - - 16 (2 ) 1 1 2 Gas & NGL Marketing Services Impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions* (3 ) 10 (3 ) 5 9 (6 ) 5 (1 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments (333 ) (94 ) (24 ) (208 ) (659 ) 94 107 201 Total Gas & NGL Marketing Services adjustments (336 ) (84 ) (27 ) (203 ) (650 ) 88 112 200 Other Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments 6 11 1 (19 ) (1 ) (2 ) 24 22 Net gain from Energy Transfer litigation judgment - - - (534 ) (534 ) - - - Total Other adjustments 6 11 1 (553 ) (535 ) (2 ) 24 22 Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA (335 ) (56 ) (122 ) (721 ) (1,234 ) 97 139 236 Adjustments below Modified EBITDA Gain on remeasurement of RMM investment - - - (30 ) (30 ) - - - Imputed interest expense on deferred consideration obligations* - - - - - 12 12 24 Amortization of intangible assets from Sequent acquisition 15 14 15 15 59 7 7 14 15 14 15 (15 ) 29 19 19 38 Total adjustments (320 ) (42 ) (107 ) (736 ) (1,205 ) 116 158 274 Less tax effect for above items 78 10 25 178 291 (28 ) (38 ) (66 ) Adjustments for tax-related items (2) - - (25 ) - (25 ) - - - Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 684 $ 515 $ 547 $ 588 $ 2,334 $ 719 $ 521 $ 1,240 Adjusted income from continuing operations - diluted earnings per common share (1) $ .56 $ .42 $ .45 $ .48 $ 1.91 $ .59 $ .43 $ 1.01 Weighted-average shares - diluted (thousands) 1,225,781 1,219,915 1,220,073 1,221,894 1,221,616 1,222,222 1,222,236 1,222,229 (1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. (2) The third quarter of 2023 includes an adjustment associated with a decrease in our estimated deferred state income tax rate. *Amounts for the 2024 periods are included in Additional adjustments on the Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Available Funds from Operations (AFFO).

Reconciliation of "Net Income (Loss)" to "Modified EBITDA" and Non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" (UNAUDITED) 2023 2024 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Net income (loss) $ 957 $ 494 $ 684 $ 1,168 $ 3,303 $ 662 $ 426 $ 1,088 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 284 175 176 370 1,005 193 129 322 Interest expense 294 306 314 322 1,236 349 339 688 Equity (earnings) losses (147 ) (160 ) (127 ) (155 ) (589 ) (137 ) (147 ) (284 ) Other investing (income) loss - net (8 ) (13 ) (24 ) (63 ) (108 ) (24 ) (18 ) (42 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 229 249 215 246 939 228 238 466 Depreciation and amortization expenses 506 515 521 529 2,071 548 540 1,088 Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations 15 14 14 16 59 18 21 39 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 87 1 9 97 - - - Modified EBITDA $ 2,130 $ 1,667 $ 1,774 $ 2,442 $ 8,013 $ 1,837 $ 1,528 $ 3,365 Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 715 $ 731 $ 881 $ 741 $ 3,068 $ 829 $ 808 $ 1,637 Northeast G&P 470 515 454 477 1,916 504 481 985 West 304 312 315 307 1,238 327 318 645 Gas & NGL Marketing Services 567 68 43 272 950 101 (126 ) (25 ) Other 74 41 81 645 841 76 47 123 Total Modified EBITDA $ 2,130 $ 1,667 $ 1,774 $ 2,442 $ 8,013 $ 1,837 $ 1,528 $ 3,365 Adjustments (1): Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 13 $ 17 $ (127 ) $ 11 $ (86 ) $ 10 $ 4 $ 14 Northeast G&P - - 31 8 39 - (2 ) (2 ) West (18 ) - - 16 (2 ) 1 1 2 Gas & NGL Marketing Services (336 ) (84 ) (27 ) (203 ) (650 ) 88 112 200 Other 6 11 1 (553 ) (535 ) (2 ) 24 22 Total Adjustments $ (335 ) $ (56 ) $ (122 ) $ (721 ) $ (1,234 ) $ 97 $ 139 $ 236 Adjusted EBITDA: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 728 $ 748 $ 754 $ 752 $ 2,982 $ 839 $ 812 $ 1,651 Northeast G&P 470 515 485 485 1,955 504 479 983 West 286 312 315 323 1,236 328 319 647 Gas & NGL Marketing Services 231 (16 ) 16 69 300 189 (14 ) 175 Other 80 52 82 92 306 74 71 145 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,795 $ 1,611 $ 1,652 $ 1,721 $ 6,779 $ 1,934 $ 1,667 $ 3,601 (1) Adjustments by segment are detailed in the " Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income," which is also included in these materials.