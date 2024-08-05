TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Financial results build on track record of year-over-year consecutive growth
- GAAP net income of $401 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (EPS)
- Adjusted net income of $521 million, or $0.43 per diluted share (Adj. EPS)
- Record 2Q Adjusted EBITDA of $1.667 billion - up $56 million or 3% vs. 2Q 2023
- Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.279 billion
- Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.250 billion - up $35 million or 3% vs. 2Q 2023
- Dividend coverage ratio of 2.16x (AFFO basis)
- On track to achieve top half of 2024 financial guidance
Crisp project execution and accelerating natural gas demand drive strong financial outlook
- Optimized portfolio by exiting Aux Sable joint venture position and consolidating ownership interest in Gulf of Mexico Discovery system
- Placed Transco's Regional Energy Access into full service ahead of schedule on Aug. 1
- Placed Marcellus South and MountainWest's Uinta Basin expansions in-service
- Significant emissions reductions and cost savings accomplished in replacing 57 Transco and Northwest Pipeline compressor units to date
- Initiated construction activities on Louisiana Energy Gateway gathering, treating and carbon capture & sequestration project
- Began construction on Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway expansion
- Signed precedent agreement on Transco's Gillis West expansion
- Published 2023 Sustainability Report; set 2028 methane intensity goal for OGMP 2.0
CEO Perspective
Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:
"Our record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the strong performance of our transmission and storage business. Even in this environment of low gas prices, we continue to deliver and are on track to achieve the top half of financial guidance this year and even higher levels of growth in 2025 with an expected five-year compound annual growth rate of over 12 percent on our Adjusted EPS, 2020 to 2025.
"Our teams have continued to execute on our strategy across all fronts, including placing projects into service in the Northeast, the West and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In addition to bringing Transco's Regional Energy Access expansion fully online ahead of schedule, we have initiated construction activities on the Louisiana Energy Gateway gathering, treating and carbon capture & sequestration project as well as Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway expansion. We also continued to optimize our portfolio by selling our stake in the Aux Sable joint venture at an attractive premium and consolidated our ownership interest in the Gulf of Mexico Discovery system at an attractive value, which allows us to improve efficiencies in this commercially active and growing region."
Armstrong added, "We've been delivering consecutive year-over-year growth for more than a decade at Williams, and all signals indicate that the future will be even stronger as demand for natural gas accelerates due to increasing electrification and LNG exports. With our powerful backlog of projects and outstanding track record of execution, no other company is better positioned than Williams to convert these opportunities into compounding returns for our shareholders."
Williams Summary Financial Information
2Q
Year to Date
Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders.
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP Measures
Net Income
$401
$547
$1,032
$1,473
Net Income Per Share
$0.33
$0.45
$0.84
$1.20
Cash Flow From Operations
$1,279
$1,377
$2,513
$2,891
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,667
$1,611
$3,601
$3,406
Adjusted Net Income
$521
$515
$1,240
$1,199
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$0.43
$0.42
$1.01
$0.98
Available Funds from Operations
$1,250
$1,215
$2,757
$2,660
Dividend Coverage Ratio
2.16x
2.23x
2.38x
2.44x
Other
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2)
3.76x
3.50x
Capital Investments (Excluding Acquisitions) (3) (4)
$663
$715
$1,226
$1,240
(1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release.
(2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.
(3) Capital Investments include increases to property, plant, and equipment (growth & maintenance capital), purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments and purchases of other long-term investments.
(4) Year-to-date 2024 capital excludes $1.844 billion for the acquisition of the Gulf Coast Storage assets, which closed in January 2024. Year-to-date 2023 capital excludes $1.053 billion for the acquisition of MountainWest, which closed in February 2023.
GAAP Measures
Second-quarter 2024 net income decreased by $146 million compared to the prior year reflecting an unfavorable change of $214 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher net interest expense from recent debt issuances and retirements, as well as higher operating costs, depreciation and interest expense resulting from recent acquisitions. These unfavorable changes were partially offset by a $89 million increase in service revenues driven by acquisitions and expansion projects, as well as higher equity allowance for funds used during construction (equity AFUDC) associated with ongoing capital projects at our regulated natural gas pipelines. The tax provision decreased primarily due to lower pretax income.
Year-to-date 2024 net income decreased by $441 million compared to the prior year reflecting an unfavorable change of $633 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher net interest expense from recent debt issuances and retirements, lower realized hedge gains in the West, as well as higher operating costs, depreciation and interest expense resulting from recent acquisitions. These unfavorable changes were partially offset by a $300 million increase in service revenues driven by acquisitions and expansion projects, higher commodity margins, and higher equity AFUDC. The tax provision decreased primarily due to lower pretax income.
Second-quarter and year-to-date 2024 cash flow from operations decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to unfavorable net changes in both working capital and derivative collateral requirements, partially offset by higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items.
Non-GAAP Measures
Second-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $56 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described favorable net contributions from acquisitions and expansion projects. Year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $195 million over the prior year, similarly reflecting favorable net contributions from acquisitions and expansion projects, as well as higher commodity margins.
Second-quarter and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted Net Income improved by $6 million and $41 million, respectively, over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives and the related income tax effects.
Second-quarter and year-to-date Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $35 million and $97 million, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily due to higher results from continuing operations exclusive of non-cash items.
Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q
Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2024 Form 10-Q.
Second Quarter
Year to Date
Amounts in millions
Modified EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Modified EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Change
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$808
$731
$77
$812
$748
$64
$1,637
$1,446
$191
$1,651
$1,476
$175
Northeast G&P
481
515
(34
)
479
515
(36
)
985
985
-
983
985
(2
)
West
318
312
6
319
|
312
7
645
616
29
647
598
49
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
(126
)
68
(194
)
(14
)
(16
)
2
(25
)
635
(660
)
175
215
(40
)
Other
47
41
6
71
52
19
123
115
8
145
132
13
Total
$1,528
$1,667
($139
)
$1,667
$1,611
$56
$3,365
$3,797
($432
)
$3,601
$3,406
$195
Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by favorable net contributions from the Gulf Coast Storage acquisition and the Regional Energy Access expansion project, as well as higher equity AFUDC. Year-to-date 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also benefited from the MountainWest acquisition. Modified EBITDA for all periods was impacted by one-time acquisition costs, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Northeast G&P
Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the prior year driven by lower gathering volumes, partially offset by higher rates at Susquehanna Supply Hub and Bradford. For the year-to-date comparison, both metrics were largely unchanged as these higher rates offset the lower gathering volumes.
West
Second-quarter 2024 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year benefiting from the DJ Basin Acquisitions and higher volumes on the Overland Pass Pipeline, partially offset by lower gathering volumes and lower realized gains on natural gas hedges. Both metrics also improved for the year-to-date period reflecting similar drivers, as well as improved commodity margins reflecting favorable changes in shrink prices related to the absence of a short-term gas price spike at Opal in 2023. The year-to-date Modified EBITDA was also impacted by the absence of a first-quarter 2023 favorable contract settlement, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Second-quarter 2024 Modified EBITDA decreased from the prior year primarily reflecting a $200 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Year-to-date 2024 Modified EBITDA also decreased from the prior year reflecting a decline in gas marketing margins and a $628 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Strategic Transactions
Williams recently closed two strategic transactions to further derisk its portfolio from commodity price volatility and enhance the performance of commercially active and growing Gulf of Mexico assets.
Williams sold its 14 percent stake in a joint venture with Aux Sable for $160 million. The non-operated joint venture assets include a processing and fractionation facility near Chicago and a rich gas gathering pipeline and conditioning plant in North Dakota. Williams' ownership in the joint venture was subject to cash flow volatility because the keep-whole arrangement made distributions sensitive to commodity prices.
Separately, Williams purchased from Phillips 66 for $170 million its 40 percent stake in Discovery pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing Williams' ownership interest to 100 percent, as well as Phillips 66's Dauphin Island Gathering Partners system. Discovery's assets include approximately 600 miles of offshore gas pipelines, a 600 MMcf/d gas processing plant and a 35 Mbbls/d fractionator, both in Louisiana.
2024 Financial Guidance
Williams continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA at the top half of its 2024 guidance range of $6.8 billion and $7.1 billion. In addition, the company continues to expect 2024 growth capex between $1.45 billion and $1.75 billion and maintenance capex between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, which includes capital of $350 million for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. For 2025, the company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion with growth capex between $1.65 billion and $1.95 billion and maintenance capex between $750 million and $850 million, which includes capital of $100 million based on midpoint for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. Williams continues to anticipate a leverage ratio midpoint for 2024 of 3.85x and increased the dividend by 6.1% on an annualized basis to $1.90 in 2024 from $1.79 in 2023.
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
Revenues:
Service revenues
$
1,837
$
1,748
$
3,742
$
3,442
Service revenues - commodity consideration
18
27
48
63
Product sales
610
593
1,455
1,438
Net gain (loss) from commodity derivatives
(129
)
115
(138
)
621
Total revenues
2,336
2,483
5,107
5,564
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
424
421
950
974
Net processing commodity expenses
17
44
22
98
Operating and maintenance expenses
522
481
1,033
944
Depreciation and amortization expenses
540
515
1,088
1,021
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
164
161
350
337
Other (income) expense - net
(27
)
(9
)
(44
)
(40
)
Total costs and expenses
1,640
1,613
3,399
3,334
Operating income (loss)
696
870
1,708
2,230
Equity earnings (losses)
147
160
284
307
Other investing income (loss) - net
18
13
42
21
Interest expense
(339
)
(306
)
(688
)
(600
)
Other income (expense) - net
33
19
64
39
Income (loss) before income taxes
555
756
1,410
1,997
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes.
129
175
322
459
Income (loss) from continuing operations
426
581
1,088
1,538
Income (loss) from discontinued operations)
-
(87
)
-
(87
)
Net income (loss)
426
494
1,088
1,451
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.
25
34
55
64
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.
401
460
1,033
1,387
Less: Preferred stock dividends.
-
-
1
1
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
401
$
460
$
1,032
$
1,386
Amounts attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
401
$
547
$
1,032
$
1,473
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(87
)
-
(87
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
401
$
460
$
1,032
$
1,386
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
.33
$
.45
$
.85
$
1.21
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(.07
)
-
(.07
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
.33
$
.38
$
.85
$
1.14
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,219,367
1,217,673
1,218,761
1,218,564
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
.33
$
.45
$
.84
$
1.20
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(.07
)
-
(.07
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
.33
$
.38
$
.84
$
1.13
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,222,236
1,219,915
1,222,229
1,223,429
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents.
$
55
$
2,150
Trade accounts and other receivables (net of allowance of $4 at June 30, 2024 and $3 at December 31, 2023)
1,398
1,655
Inventories.
274
274
Derivative assets.
218
239
Other current assets and deferred charges.
170
195
Total current assets
2,115
4,513
Investments.
4,612
4,637
Property, plant, and equipment.
54,930
51,842
Accumulated depreciation and amortization.
(18,228
)
(17,531
)
Property, plant, and equipment - net.
36,702
34,311
Intangible assets - net of accumulated amortization.
7,402
7,593
Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other.
1,578
1,573
Total assets
$
52,409
$
52,627
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable.
$
1,192
$
1,379
Derivative liabilities.
109
105
Accrued and other current liabilities.
1,229
1,284
Commercial paper.
630
725
Long-term debt due within one year.
1,536
2,337
Total current liabilities
4,696
5,830
Long-term debt.
24,096
23,376
Deferred income tax liabilities.
4,107
3,846
Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other.
4,764
4,684
Contingent liabilities and commitments
Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($1 par value; 30 million shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 35 thousand shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
35
35
Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 1,258 million shares issued at June 30, 2024 and 1,256 million shares issued at December 31, 2023)
1,258
1,256
Capital in excess of par value
24,589
24,578
Retained deficit
(12,419
)
(12,287
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
13
-
Treasury stock, at cost (39 million shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 of common stock)
(1,180
)
(1,180
)
Total stockholders' equity.
12,296
12,402
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.
2,450
2,489
Total equity
14,746
14,891
Total liabilities and equity.
$
52,409
$
52,627
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
(Millions)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
1,088
$
1,451
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization.
1,088
1,021
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes.
258
427
Equity (earnings) losses.
(284
)
(307
)
Distributions from equity-method investees.
394
418
Net unrealized (gain) loss from commodity derivative instruments.
223
(410
)
Inventory write-downs.
6
23
Amortization of stock-based awards.
48
40
Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
270
1,423
Inventories
(3
)
41
Other current assets and deferred charges
12
24
Accounts payable
(219
)
(1,220
)
Accrued and other current liabilities
(76
)
(72
)
Changes in current and noncurrent commodity derivative assets and liabilities.
(141
)
119
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities.
(151
)
(87
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
2,513
2,891
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper - net
(95
)
(352
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,100
1,503
Payments of long-term debt
(2,274
)
(14
)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(18
)
(13
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
5
4
Purchases of treasury stock
-
(130
)
Common dividends paid
(1,158
)
(1,091
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(130
)
(112
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
36
18
Other - net
(18
)
(17
)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(1,552
)
(204
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Property, plant, and equipment:
Capital expenditures (1)
(1,123
)
(1,155
)
Dispositions - net.
(27
)
(21
)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(1,844
)
(1,053
)
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
(82
)
(69
)
Other - net
20
10
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(3,056
)
(2,288
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,095
)
399
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,150
152
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
55
$
551
_________
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
(1,141
)
$
(1,168
)
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
18
13
Capital expenditures.
$
(1,123
)
$
(1,155
)
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1)
$
774
$
786
$
794
$
822
$
3,176
$
836
$
805
$
1,641
Gathering, processing, storage and transportation revenues
100
104
114
100
418
137
147
284
Other fee revenues (1)
6
8
5
4
23
12
9
21
Commodity margins
10
8
7
8
33
9
5
14
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(254
)
(254
)
(257
)
(270
)
(1,035
)
(254
)
(261
)
(515
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net (1)
26
31
36
26
119
43
54
97
Gain on sale of business
-
-
130
(1
)
129
-
-
-
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
53
48
52
52
205
46
49
95
Modified EBITDA
715
731
881
741
3,068
829
808
1,637
Adjustments
13
17
(127
)
11
(86
)
10
4
14
Adjusted EBITDA
$
728
$
748
$
754
$
752
$
2,982
$
839
$
812
$
1,651
Statistics for Operated Assets
Natural Gas Transmission (2)
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
14.3
13.2
14.0
14.0
13.9
14.6
12.9
13.8
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
19.5
19.4
19.4
19.3
19.4
20.3
19.7
20.0
Northwest Pipeline LLC
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
3.1
2.3
2.3
2.8
2.6
3.1
2.2
2.7
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.7
3.8
MountainWest (3)
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
4.2
3.2
3.8
4.2
3.9
4.3
3.2
3.8
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
7.8
7.5
7.5
7.9
7.7
8.4
8.0
8.2
Gulfstream - Non-consolidated
Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth)
1.0
1.2
1.4
1.1
1.2
1.0
1.2
1.1
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth)
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation
Consolidated (4)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.28
0.23
0.27
0.27
0.26
0.25
0.23
0.24
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.43
0.40
0.46
0.46
0.44
0.45
0.27
0.36
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
28
24
28
26
27
28
17
22
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
5
6
5
6
5
3
4
Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)
119
111
134
130
123
118
114
116
Non-consolidated (5)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.36
0.30
0.36
0.33
0.34
0.27
0.35
0.31
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.36
0.30
0.36
0.33
0.34
0.27
0.35
0.31
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
28
21
30
28
27
15
26
20
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
8
3
8
7
7
3
7
5
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.
(2) Tbtu converted to MMdth at one trillion British thermal units = one million dekatherms.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the MountainWest Acquisition transmission assets after the purchase on February 14, 2023, including 100% of the volumes associated with the operated equity-method investment White River Hub, LLC. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned.
(4) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Discovery Producer Services.
Northeast G&P
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues
$
391
$
431
$
417
$
411
$
1,650
$
411
$
398
$
809
Other fee revenues (1)
32
27
27
28
114
34
35
69
Commodity margins
5
(1
)
7
1
12
11
-
11
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(101
)
(101
)
(115
)
(107
)
(424
)
(108
)
(108
)
(216
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
-
-
(1
)
(9
)
(10
)
(1
)
3
2
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
143
159
119
153
574
157
153
310
Modified EBITDA
470
515
454
477
1,916
504
481
985
Adjustments
-
-
31
8
39
-
(2
)
(2
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
470
$
515
$
485
$
485
$
1,955
$
504
$
479
$
983
Statistics for Operated Assets
Gathering and Processing
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.42
4.61
4.41
4.37
4.45
4.33
4.11
4.22
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
1.92
1.79
1.93
1.93
1.89
1.76
1.77
1.77
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
144
135
144
133
139
133
136
135
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
1
1
-
1
1
1
1
1
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
6.97
7.03
6.83
6.85
6.92
6.79
6.42
6.61
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.77
0.93
0.99
1.01
0.93
0.98
0.94
0.96
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
54
64
71
69
65
72
70
71
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
4
5
4
4
4
3
6
5
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership, Blue Racer Midstream, and the Bradford Supply Hub and the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership.
West
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Net gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues
$
382
$
373
$
371
$
397
$
1,523
$
421
$
397
$
818
Other fee revenues (1)
5
7
4
8
24
8
5
13
Commodity margins
(24
)
18
21
19
34
12
30
42
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(115
)
(122
)
(122
)
(144
)
(503
)
(139
)
(148
)
(287
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
23
(7
)
(4
)
(14
)
(2
)
-
(2
)
(2
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
33
43
45
41
162
25
36
61
Modified EBITDA
304
312
315
307
1,238
327
318
645
Adjustments
(18
)
-
-
16
(2
)
1
1
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
286
$
312
$
315
$
323
$
1,236
$
328
$
319
$
647
Statistics for Operated Assets
Gathering and Processing
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) (3)
5.47
5.51
5.60
6.03
6.02
5.75
5.25
5.50
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.92
1.06
1.12
1.63
1.54
1.52
1.48
1.50
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
25
40
61
99
91
87
91
89
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
6
16
22
14
14
6
8
7
Non-consolidated
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.32
0.33
0.33
-
-
-
-
-
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.32
0.32
0.32
-
-
-
-
-
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
37
38
38
-
-
-
-
-
NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4)
161
217
244
250
218
220
292
256
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Cureton Acquisition gathering assets after the purchase on November 30, 2023. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned.
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with Overland Pass Pipeline Company (an operated equity-method investment), RMM (during the first three quarters of 2023), as well as volumes for our consolidated Bluestem pipeline.
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Commodity margins
$
265
$
(2
)
$
38
$
88
$
389
$
236
$
3
$
239
Other fee revenues
1
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments
333
94
24
208
659
(95
)
(106
)
(201
)
Operating and administrative costs
(32
)
(24
)
(19
)
(24
)
(99
)
(40
)
(23
)
(63
)
Modified EBITDA
567
68
43
272
950
101
(126
)
(25
)
Adjustments
(336
)
(84
)
(27
)
(203
)
(650
)
88
112
200
Adjusted EBITDA
$
231
$
(16
)
$
16
$
69
$
300
$
189
$
(14
)
$
175
Statistics
Product Sales Volumes
Natural Gas (Bcf/d)
7.24
6.56
7.31
7.11
7.05
7.53
6.98
7.25
NGLs (Mbbls/d)
234
239
245
173
223
170
162
166
Other
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Service revenues
$
3
$
5
$
4
$
4
$
16
$
4
$
4
$
8
Net realized product sales
120
97
127
145
489
113
109
222
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments
(6
)
(11
)
(1
)
19
1
3
(25
)
(22
)
Operating and administrative costs
(48
)
(54
)
(58
)
(65
)
(225
)
(51
)
(50
)
(101
)
Other segment income (expenses) - net
5
5
10
8
28
7
9
16
Net gain from Energy Transfer litigation judgment
-
-
-
534
534
-
-
-
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
-
(1
)
(1
)
-
(2
)
-
-
-
Modified EBITDA
74
41
81
645
841
76
47
123
Adjustments
6
11
1
(553
)
(535
)
(2
)
24
22
Adjusted EBITDA
$
80
$
52
$
82
$
92
$
306
$
74
$
71
$
145
Statistics
Net Product Sales Volumes
Natural Gas (Bcf/d)
0.26
0.29
0.31
0.30
0.29
0.28
0.24
0.26
NGLs (Mbbls/d)
3
6
9
10
7
8
8
8
Crude Oil (Mbbls/d)
1
3
5
7
4
5
5
5
Capital Expenditures and Investments
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Capital expenditures:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
205
$
263
$
382
$
404
$
1,254
$
310
$
397
$
707
Northeast G&P
99
74
115
71
359
71
46
117
West
169
197
141
121
628
120
90
210
Other
72
76
52
75
275
43
46
89
Total (1)
$
545
$
610
$
690
$
671
$
2,516
$
544
$
579
$
1,123
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
8
$
18
$
6
$
9
$
41
$
27
$
10
$
37
Northeast G&P
31
12
4
52
99
25
19
44
West
-
-
1
-
1
-
1
1
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
39
$
30
$
11
$
61
$
141
$
52
$
30
$
82
Summary:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
213
$
281
$
388
$
413
$
1,295
$
337
$
407
$
744
Northeast G&P
130
86
119
123
458
96
65
161
West
169
197
142
121
629
120
91
211
Other
72
76
52
75
275
43
46
89
Total
$
584
$
640
$
701
$
732
$
2,657
$
596
$
609
$
1,205
Capital investments:
Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
484
$
684
$
792
$
604
$
2,564
$
509
$
632
$
1,141
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
1,056
(3)
(29)
544
1,568
1,851
(7)
1,844
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
39
30
11
61
141
52
30
82
Purchases of other long-term investments
2
1
2
1
6
2
1
3
Total
$
1,581
$
712
$
776
$
1,210
$
4,279
$
2,414
$
656
$
3,070
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
484
$
684
$
792
$
604
$
2,564
$
509
$
632
$
1,141
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
61
(74)
(102)
67
(48)
35
(53)
(18)
Capital expenditures
$
545
$
610
$
690
$
671
$
2,516
$
544
$
579
$
1,123
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
$
3
$
15
$
-
$
-
$
18
$
26
$
10
$
36
Contributions in aid of construction
$
11
$
7
$
2
$
8
$
28
$
10
$
13
$
23
Proceeds from sale of business
$
-
$
-
$
348
$
(2)
$
346
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income ("earnings"), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio - that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.
Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.
Available funds from operations (AFFO) is defined as net income (loss) excluding the effect of certain noncash items, reduced by distributions from equity-method investees, net distributions to noncontrolling interests, and preferred dividends. AFFO may also be adjusted to exclude certain items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.
This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.
Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders
$
926
$
547
$
654
$
1,146
$
3,273
$
631
$
401
$
1,032
Income (loss) from continuing operations - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
.76
$
.45
$
.54
$
.94
$
2.68
$
.52
$
.33
$
.84
Adjustments:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
MountainWest acquisition and transition-related costs*
$
13
$
17
$
3
$
9
$
42
$
-
$
1
$
1
Gulf Coast Storage acquisition and transition-related costs*
-
-
-
1
1
10
3
13
Gain on sale of business
-
-
(130
)
1
(129
)
-
-
-
Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments
13
17
(127
)
11
(86
)
10
4
14
Northeast G&P
Accrual for loss contingency*
-
-
-
10
10
-
(3
)
(3
)
Our share of operator transition costs at Blue Racer Midstream*
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Our share of accrual for loss contingency at Aux Sable Liquid
Products LP
-
-
31
(2
)
29
-
-
-
Total Northeast G&P adjustments
-
-
31
8
39
-
(2
)
(2
)
West
Cureton acquisition and transition-related costs*
-
-
-
6
6
1
1
2
Gain from contract settlement
(18
)
-
-
-
(18
)
-
-
-
Impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
-
10
10
-
-
-
Total West adjustments
(18
)
-
-
16
(2
)
1
1
2
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions*
(3
)
10
(3
)
5
9
(6
)
5
(1
)
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
(333
)
(94
)
(24
)
(208
)
(659
)
94
107
201
Total Gas & NGL Marketing Services adjustments
(336
)
(84
)
(27
)
(203
)
(650
)
88
112
200
Other
Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments
6
11
1
(19
)
(1
)
(2
)
24
22
Net gain from Energy Transfer litigation judgment
-
-
-
(534
)
(534
)
-
-
-
Total Other adjustments
6
11
1
(553
)
(535
)
(2
)
24
22
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA
(335
)
(56
)
(122
)
(721
)
(1,234
)
97
139
236
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA
Gain on remeasurement of RMM investment
-
-
-
(30
)
(30
)
-
-
-
Imputed interest expense on deferred consideration obligations*
-
-
-
-
-
12
12
24
Amortization of intangible assets from Sequent acquisition
15
14
15
15
59
7
7
14
15
14
15
(15
)
29
19
19
38
Total adjustments
(320
)
(42
)
(107
)
(736
)
(1,205
)
116
158
274
Less tax effect for above items
78
10
25
178
291
(28
)
(38
)
(66
)
Adjustments for tax-related items (2)
-
-
(25
)
-
(25
)
-
-
-
Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common stockholders
$
684
$
515
$
547
$
588
$
2,334
$
719
$
521
$
1,240
Adjusted income from continuing operations - diluted earnings per common share (1)
$
.56
$
.42
$
.45
$
.48
$
1.91
$
.59
$
.43
$
1.01
Weighted-average shares - diluted (thousands)
1,225,781
1,219,915
1,220,073
1,221,894
1,221,616
1,222,222
1,222,236
1,222,229
(1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
(2) The third quarter of 2023 includes an adjustment associated with a decrease in our estimated deferred state income tax rate.
*Amounts for the 2024 periods are included in Additional adjustments on the Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Available Funds from Operations (AFFO).
Reconciliation of "Net Income (Loss)" to "Modified EBITDA" and Non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Net income (loss)
$
957
$
494
$
684
$
1,168
$
3,303
$
662
$
426
$
1,088
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
284
175
176
370
1,005
193
129
322
Interest expense
294
306
314
322
1,236
349
339
688
Equity (earnings) losses
(147
)
(160
)
(127
)
(155
)
(589
)
(137
)
(147
)
(284
)
Other investing (income) loss - net
(8
)
(13
)
(24
)
(63
)
(108
)
(24
)
(18
)
(42
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
229
249
215
246
939
228
238
466
Depreciation and amortization expenses
506
515
521
529
2,071
548
540
1,088
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
15
14
14
16
59
18
21
39
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
87
1
9
97
-
-
-
Modified EBITDA
$
2,130
$
1,667
$
1,774
$
2,442
$
8,013
$
1,837
$
1,528
$
3,365
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
715
$
731
$
881
$
741
$
3,068
$
829
$
808
$
1,637
Northeast G&P
470
515
454
477
1,916
504
481
985
West
304
312
315
307
1,238
327
318
645
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
567
68
43
272
950
101
(126
)
(25
)
Other
74
41
81
645
841
76
47
123
Total Modified EBITDA
$
2,130
$
1,667
$
1,774
$
2,442
$
8,013
$
1,837
$
1,528
$
3,365
Adjustments (1):
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
13
$
17
$
(127
)
$
11
$
(86
)
$
10
$
4
$
14
Northeast G&P
-
-
31
8
39
-
(2
)
(2
)
West
(18
)
-
-
16
(2
)
1
1
2
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
(336
)
(84
)
(27
)
(203
)
(650
)
88
112
200
Other
6
11
1
(553
)
(535
)
(2
)
24
22
Total Adjustments
$
(335
)
$
(56
)
$
(122
)
$
(721
)
$
(1,234
)
$
97
$
139
$
236
Adjusted EBITDA:
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
728
$
748
$
754
$
752
$
2,982
$
839
$
812
$
1,651
Northeast G&P
470
515
485
485
1,955
504
479
983
West
286
312
315
323
1,236
328
319
647
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
231
(16
)
16
69
300
189
(14
)
175
Other
80
52
82
92
306
74
71
145
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,795
$
1,611
$
1,652
$
1,721
$
6,779
$
1,934
$
1,667
$
3,601
(1) Adjustments by segment are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income," which is also included in these materials.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Available Funds from Operations (AFFO)
(UNAUDITED)
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions, except coverage ratios)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
1,514
$
1,377
$
1,234
$
1,813
$
5,938
$
1,234
$
1,279
$
2,513
Exclude: Cash (provided) used by changes in:
Accounts receivable
(1,269
)
(154
)
128
206
(1,089
)
(314
)
44
(270
)
Inventories, including write-downs
(45
)
(19
)
7
14
(43
)
(38
)
35
(3
)
Other current assets and deferred charges
4
(28
)
29
(65
)
(60
)
(9
)
(3
)
(12
)
Accounts payable
1,017
203
(148
)
(63
)
1,009
309
(90
)
219
Accrued and other current liabilities
318
(246
)
42
(95
)
19
218
(142
)
76
Changes in current and noncurrent commodity derivative assets and liabilities
(82
)
(37
)
(53
)
(28
)
(200
)
68
73
141
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities
40
47
53
106
246
61
90
151
Preferred dividends paid
(1
)
-
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(1
)
-
(1
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(54
)
(58
)
(62
)
(39
)
(213
)
(64
)
(66
)
(130
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
3
15
-
-
18
26
10
36
Adjustment to exclude litigation-related charges in discontinued operations
-
115
1
9
125
-
-
-
Adjustment to exclude net gain from Energy Transfer litigation judgment
-