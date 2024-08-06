

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) posted a first-half loss before tax of 11.3 million pounds compared to 12.2 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 1.2 pence compared to profit of 0.4 pence. Group underlying operating profit was 11.7 million pounds compared to 32.7 million pounds, prior year. Underlying loss per share was 0.8 pence compared to profit of 0.6 pence.



Group revenue was 1.32 billion pounds, down 7% on a reported basis, including negligible impact in aggregate from movements in exchange rates and working days. LFL revenue was also 7% down year-on-year in the period.



The Group said no interim dividend will be paid for 2024.



