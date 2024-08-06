

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported that its first half profit to owners of the company was 57.2 billion yen, up 78.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 70.65 yen compared to 39.49 yen. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was 1.1 trillion yen, an increase of 12.9%.



For fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 140.76 yen; and revenue of 2.3 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX