

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $146.934 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $164.239 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.122 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.231 billion from $4.186 billion last year.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $146.934 Mln. vs. $164.239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.231 Bln vs. $4.186 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $8.05



