

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The United States has ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members in riot-hit Bangladesh to leave the country.



On Monday, the U.S. State Department upgraded its travel advisory to the highest 'Level 4: Do Not Travel' category, in the wake of the ongoing civil unrest in capital Dhaka.



Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport suspended operations on Monday. The Travel Advisory advises travelers to check with their airlines to confirm the status for future flights.



Due to security concerns U.S. Embassy personnel in Bangladesh are subject to some movement and travel restrictions. The U.S. government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Bangladesh due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources,' the State Department said.



Top United Nations officials underscored the need for a peaceful and democratic transition in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday in the face of massive anti-Government protests, which claimed the lives of hundreds of demonstrators in recent weeks.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to closely follow developments in the country, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.



The UN chief demanded a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.



More than 300 people were killed since student-led protests erupted in July. The bloodshed was among the worst ever witnessed in Bangladesh.



Under pressure amid rising student protests, Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country. She arrived in India on Monday evening.



India's External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told an all-party meeting that Shaik Hasina is in a state of shock, and the Indian government has given her time to decide the future course of action.



