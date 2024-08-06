

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.015 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $10.700 billion from $9.230 billion last year.



Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.015 Bln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.700 Bln vs. $9.230 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX