

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource (BLDR) announced that on August 5, 2024, its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the company's outstanding shares of common stock. As of June 30, 2024, shares outstanding were 116.5 million.



Year to date, the company has repurchased 5.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $170.55 per share for $1.0 billion. The company has reduced its total shares outstanding by 4.4% in 2024.



Builders FirstSource is a U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling.



