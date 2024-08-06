

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$10.542 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$18.959 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $37.951 million from $34.546 million last year.



Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$10.542 Mln. vs. -$18.959 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $37.951 Mln vs. $34.546 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $40 - $42 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $156 - $163 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX