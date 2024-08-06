

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government on Tuesday announced that it will repeal the Strikes Act 2023 to get public services back on track and strengthen the rights of working people.



Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds have written to the Government departments with sectors most impacted by strikes - Education, Health, Transport, the Home Office, Energy, as well as Welsh and Scottish governments, to give a clear message that this government does not support Minimum Service Levels and intends to repeal the legislation.



They have also written to all 12 metro mayors across the country to start engaging with local employers on this upcoming change, a key element in resetting relations with these vital sectors.



Angela Rayner said repealing the Strikes Act is the first part of the new Labor government's plan to reset industrial relations.



'The Strikes Act has not worked - unbelievably the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven't resolved a single strike since they were introduced', Jonathan Reynolds said.



The formal repeal of the previous government's legislation will form part of the upcoming Employment Rights Bill which will be introduced within the first 100 days of the new Government.



Minimum Service Levels will be repealed through the Employment Rights Bill, the Department for Business and Trade said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX