Customer-centric integration advances the industry with real-time audio streaming

Calabrio, a leading workforce performance company, is excited to announce a next-generation integration with Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. As a Five9 Select partner, Calabrio now offers Quality Management (QM) and Analytics capabilities powered by Five9 VoiceStream, a new real-time audio and metadata streaming service.

"Our customers' success drives Calabrio's continued investment in innovation. Five9 shares this dedication to helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving customer-centric environment," said Joel Martins, Chief Technology Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Calabrio. "With this collaboration, our customers can deliver exceptional experiences, increase agent satisfaction and boost operational efficiency."

The integration delivers a host of benefits to Five9 virtual call center (VCC) customers, including enterprise-grade Call Recording, Quality Management, AI-driven Analytics, and Workforce Management (WFM)-all supported and certified by Calabrio and Five9. By harnessing Five9 VoiceStream's unique real-time audio and metadata streaming, this collaboration outpaces competitors that only provide audio records and metadata post customer interaction.

"Innovation is key for modern contact centers. The introduction of real-time audio streaming through Five9 VoiceStream marks a significant milestone in the industry," added Dan Burkland, President, Five9. "Calabrio is an established leader in the workforce engagement management space and brings a long-standing history of customer commitment. Together, we are enabling contact centers to achieve unparalleled efficiency, flexibility and performance."

Nutrisystem, an early beta tester of Five9's VoiceStream for real-time audio streaming, faced contact center challenges in workforce planning and quality management processes due to manual tasks and disconnected information. Using Calabrio ONE, Nutrisystem modernized and automated its contact center operations, and the Calabrio and Five9 integration resulted in call recordings seamlessly streaming to Calabrio ONE for AI-fueled quality management and analytics. Workforce planners also have sophisticated, AI-powered forecasting and automated scheduling tools to more efficiently develop forecasts and schedules. Nutrisystem now enjoys enhanced analytics, better visibility into the customer experience, and a 67% increase in contact center productivity.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805901099/en/

Contacts:

Touchdown PR

calabrio@touchdownpr.com