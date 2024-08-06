Whirlpool Corporation Named a "Best Place to Work" for Disability Inclusion for the Eighth Year in a Row

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation was recently named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion after receiving a 100 score on the 2024 Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the eighth consecutive year. The Disability Equality Index (DEI) has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs.

"We are honored to be recognized again as a leader in workplace disability inclusion," said Monica Cederstrom, vice president of human resources for North America at Whirlpool Corporation. "For decades, inclusivity and accessibility have been key pillars of our organization, and we continue to focus our efforts on creating an environment where our employees can grow, thrive, and challenge the status quo."

The Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities (AVID) ERG is one of Whirlpool Corporation's 17 employee resource groups (ERGs) supporting diverse groups and perspectives throughout the organization as part of the company's long-standing commitment to inclusion and diversity. Striving to improve life at home, AVID developed product immersion activities to help employees better understand challenges consumers with disabilities experience, and encourage them to deliver more accessible features and marketing for the company's products.

The Disability Equality Index is a rating tool designed to assist businesses in advancing inclusion practices, and help build measurable actions across five scoring categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. It is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion for Fortune 100 companies.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

