

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has issued a Medical Product Alert refering to one batch of falsified Oxymorphone Hydrochloride 40mg, detected in the unregulated supply chain in Finland.



Oxymorphone Hydrochloride is a semi-synthetic opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain. WHO said that laboratory analysis of samples of the falsified product found that the tablets contained metonitazene instead.



Metonitazene is a potent psychoactive synthetic opioid drug, with no officially recognized or authorized medicinal or therapeutic use, according to WHO. It is under international control as a Schedule I narcotic drug. Small doses can result in serious adverse effects such as respiratory depression, severe sedation, addiction, and an overdose may be fatal.



This product is confirmed as falsified because it deliberately misrepresents its identity, composition, and source, WHO said in a press release.



The presence of the contaminated drug in the Finnish market was reported to WHO in July by the Finnish Medicines Agency.



The falsified product imitates Oxymorphone Hydrochloride marketed by AUROLIFE PHARMA LLC.. The generic pharmaceuticals company has confirmed that the product is falsified and was not produced by them.



WHO warned that Metonitazene produces effects similar to other opioids, and its high potency carries a high risk of overdose and death. Use of this falsified product may be life-threatening.



