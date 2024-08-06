

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced selections for the 2024 Renew America's Schools Prize and Grant.



The three-phase, $190 million investment is aimed to help K-12 public schools make energy upgrades that will decrease energy use and costs, improve indoor air quality, and foster healthier learning environments for students and teachers.



DOE said it identified 21 phase-one winners who will earn a $300,000 cash prize for their work building teams and identifying facilities with compelling needs for improvements. In addition, 16 of these prize winners will advance to the next phases and enter cooperative agreements with DOE for up to $15 million in awards, with plans to invest in 320 school facilities across 25 states and directly benefitting more than 123,000 students and 9,100 teachers.



Over the past decade, the combination of temperature increases and either poorly equipped or poorly maintained energy infrastructure has doubled the frequency of school closures due to heat in many areas of the country, creating health and economic ripple effects for entire communities.



