Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), an innovative provider of nutritional supplements, is pleased to announce its recent registration with RangeMe, a leading product discovery platform, and the submission of an application for Walmart's Open Call event in September.

The registration with RangeMe allows ADIA Nutrition to showcase its unique product, Biolete, to over 15,000 buyers from various retailers, including Walmart, CVS, and 7-11 to name a few. Biolete is a pioneering protein coffee with mushrooms, designed to provide a delicious and nutritious beverage option for health-conscious consumers.

Biolete



"We are excited to join the RangeMe platform and showcase Biolete to a wide range of buyers," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc. "This registration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to expand our distribution channels and bring Biolete to more consumers across the country."

In addition to the RangeMe registration, ADIA Nutrition has also submitted an application for Walmart's Open Call event, scheduled for September. The event provides an opportunity for suppliers to pitch their products directly to Walmart's buyers and potentially secure a spot on Walmart's shelves.

"We are thrilled to submit our application for Walmart's Open Call event," added Powalisz. "We believe Biolete's unique combination of protein and adaptogens will resonate with Walmart's customers, and we look forward to the opportunity to present our product to their buyers."

ADIA Nutrition's strategic move to register with RangeMe and submit an application for Walmart's Open Call event aligns with the company's mission to revolutionize the supplement industry and empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

