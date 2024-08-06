

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, Ohio officially launched its recreational marijuana sales in the state, attracting hundreds of customers on the first day itself.



Sunnyside Dispensary in Columbia Township was the first store to kick off the sales.



'I wanted to feel like a celebrity,' a customer first in line for the purchase said.



'I've been waiting for forever for this and I'm really excited,' shared another customer.



The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has given permission to several stores across the state by issuing certificates of operation.



According to DCC Public Information Officer Jamie Crawford, 104 out of 126 dispensaries in the state had applied to convert to dual use storefront in July, Fox59 reports.



The new law allows people aged 21 or over to buy and posses up to 70 grams or 2.5 ounces of cannabis.



