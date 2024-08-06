

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A diet abundant in fruits and vegetables has been linked to lower blood pressure, decreased cardiovascular risk, and enhanced kidney function, potentially due to their alkalizing effects within the body, as indicated by research published in The American Journal of Medicine.



The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which emphasizes the consumption of fruits and vegetables, is recognized as the primary recommended intervention for managing primary hypertension.



According to the researchers, despite robust evidence supporting its efficacy, this dietary approach is frequently underutilized and inadequately prescribed.



To investigate the potential benefits of plant-based diets, researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial involving 153 individuals diagnosed with hypertension and at high risk for progressive chronic kidney disease.



The participants were allocated into three distinct groups: one group incorporated 2 to 4 cups of fruits and vegetables into their daily intake, another group received sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) tablets twice daily, and the third group maintained standard medical treatment. The study noted that sodium bicarbonate serves to neutralize acidity.



After a five-year period, findings revealed that the group consuming sodium bicarbonate exhibited improved kidney health compared to the control group; however, they did not experience the cardiovascular and blood pressure benefits observed in the group that increased their fruit and vegetable intake. Furthermore, individuals who consumed a higher quantity of fruits and vegetables required lower dosages of antihypertensive medication.



Researcher Maninder Kahlon, an associate professor of population health at the University of Texas at Austin Medical School, emphasized, 'This supports our recommendation that fruits and vegetables should be 'foundational' treatment for patients with hypertension, because we accomplish all three goals [kidney health, lower blood pressure, and reduced cardiovascular disease risk] with fruits and vegetables, and we can do so with lower medication doses.'



Consequently, the researchers advocate for a dietary-first approach, suggesting that healthcare providers should prioritize increasing fruit and vegetable consumption before initiating pharmacological treatment for hypertension.



