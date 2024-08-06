

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a report by The Information, John Schulman, a co-founder of OpenAI, has left the organization to join Anthropic, a competing AI startup established in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers.



Additionally, Greg Brockman, another co-founder, is taking a sabbatical for a year to 'relax and recharge.'



A spokesperson confirmed that Peter Deng, a vice president of product, has also departed in recent months, alongside several members of the safety teams who exited earlier this year.



In a post on X, Schulman expressed his decision to join Anthropic, stating, 'I've decided to pursue this goal at Anthropic, where I believe I can gain new perspectives and do research alongside people deeply engaged with the topics I'm most interested in. I am confident that OpenAI and the teams I was part of will continue to thrive without me.' He further elaborated that his choice was motivated by a desire to enhance his focus on AI alignment and to embark on a new phase of his career that would allow him to engage in hands-on technical work.



At Anthropic, Schulman will collaborate with Jan Leike, another former OpenAI researcher who has also transitioned to work on AI safety. The Information noted that these three departures were not interconnected but highlighted ongoing instability within the AI startup, particularly following the tumultuous firing and subsequent rehiring of Altman in November 2023.



While these exits may appear unrelated, the simultaneous departure of three senior leaders raises concerns about the stability of the company's management, as noted by The Information. Following Schulman's exit, only three of OpenAI's original eleven founders remain: CEO Sam Altman, Brockman, and Wojciech Zaremba, who leads language and code generation efforts.



