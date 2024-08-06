

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported the initial instances of West Nile virus (WNV) infections within the state, identified in a healthy blood donor from Washington County whose blood tested positive for the virus, as well as in a deceased bird from Chippewa County that also showed positive results.



According to the DHS, the blood donor is not categorized as a human case since they did not exhibit any symptoms associated with West Nile virus, which is a prerequisite for being classified as a probable or confirmed case.



Elizabeth Goodsitt, a communications specialist at DHS, noted that West Nile virus activity is currently at its peak in Wisconsin, with August and September typically recording the highest levels of activity. She anticipates that the first human case of West Nile virus disease may emerge in the coming weeks, along with additional infections in animals or mosquitoes.



Goodsitt further explained that the majority of individuals who test positive for the virus remain asymptomatic, while approximately 20% report mild symptoms such as fever, rash, muscle aches, joint pain, and nausea. Severe illness, although rare, can occur, presenting symptoms such as high fever, confusion, and disorientation.



The transmission of WNV to humans, birds, and other animals occurs through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus by feeding on infected birds. It is important to note that the virus is not transmitted directly between humans, animals, or vice versa.



To mitigate the risk of mosquito bites, Goodsitt recommends several preventive measures: eliminate mosquito breeding sites, use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing, treat clothing with permethrin before outdoor activities, wear long sleeves, long pants, and long socks, and consider postponing outdoor events.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX