

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.33 million or $0.09 per share. The company reported net income of $11.61 million or $0.11 per share in the previous quarter.



Adjusted net income for the quarter were $12.19 million or $0.12 per share, compared to $25.43 million or $0.25 per share in the previous quarter.



Revenues for the quarter were $252.9 million. In the first quarter, the company reported revenues of $274.6 million.



