

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



Earnings: -$51.911 million in Q2 vs. $2.290 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.88 in Q2 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.833 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $41.531 million in Q2 vs. $26.366 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $140 - $157 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX