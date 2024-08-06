

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $188.7 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $156.3 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.92 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $188.7 Mln. vs. $156.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.58 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



