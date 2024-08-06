

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $42.10 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $15.60 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.37 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $374.026 million from $317.016 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 - $550 million



