

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$254 million, or -$5.34 per share. This compares with -$74 million, or -$1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$138 million or -$2.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



