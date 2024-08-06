

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $50.354 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $22.584 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.8% to $339.230 million from $214.961 million last year.



Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $50.354 Mln. vs. $22.584 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $339.230 Mln vs. $214.961 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.39 to $1.41 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX