

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



Earnings: -$36.7 million in Q2 vs. -$116.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. -$1.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.5 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $211.5 million in Q2 vs. $183.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.08-$0.12 Full year revenue guidance: $835-$845 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX