

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $145.40 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $123.55 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $212.64 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.279 billion from $1.183 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $145.40 Mln. vs. $123.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.279 Bln vs. $1.183 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX