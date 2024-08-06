

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $6 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $544 million from $546 million last year.



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $6 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $544 Mln vs. $546 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $530-$540 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.1 Bln



