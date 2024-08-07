

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The New York Stock Exchange or 'NYSE' and begin trading tomorrow, August 7, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'EQVU.'



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbols 'EQV' and 'EQVW,' respectively.



BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.



The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on August 8, 2024.



