

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK, SMNEY.PK) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 142 million euros or 0.16 euros per share from 2.955 billion euros or 3.42 euros per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the third quarter grew to 8.80 billion euros from7.51 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year, the company now expects a positive Free cash flow pre tax in a range of 1.0 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros. Previously, it was expected up to 1.0 billion euros.



Siemens Energy continues to expect the company to achieve a comparable revenue growth, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, in a range of 10% to 12%.



Profit margin before special items is expected between negative 1% and positive 1%. The company expects a Net income of up to 1 billion euros including impacts from disposals and the acceleration of the portfolio transformation.



