

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of parent climbed 33.8 percent to 49.81 billion Japanese yen from last year's 37.24 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 78.99 yen, compared to 59.07 yen in the prior year.



Operating income was 50.360 billion yen, up 67.7 percent from last year's 30.03 billion yen.



Net sales for the quarter were 1.21 trillion yen, up 10.5 percent from prior year's 1.09 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company continues to project attributable profit of 150 billion yen or 238.04 yen per share, down 27.8 percent from last year. However, operating income is still expected to grow 7.8 percent to 270 billion yen, and net sales to grow 10.8 percent to 5.35 trillion yen.



