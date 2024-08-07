

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said in Wednesday that it has received two orders from France, from an undisclosed party for a total of 57 MW wind turbines.



The financial terms of the order are not known.



The orders also include the premium service for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years after commissioning in autumn 2025.



In Centre-Val-de-Loire four N149/5.X turbines are being installed on 105-metre-high tubular steel towers in a 22.8 MW wind farm.



For a 34.4 MW wind farm in Hauts de France, the Group is supplying and installing six N163/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 118 metres.



This is the second order from France for Nordex turbines with a rotor diameter of 163 metres.



