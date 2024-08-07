

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German automotive parts maker Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) on Wednesday reported higher profit in its second quarter, despite weak sales.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Continental has revised down its sales outlook due in large part to lower expected production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles amid the weak market trends.



CFO Olaf Schick said, 'We will not let up in the second half of the year and will continue to work hard to achieve the financial targets we have set ourselves.'



For the year, Continental now expects consolidated sales of around 40.0 billion euros to 42.5 billion euros, down from previously expected around 41.0 billion euros to 44.0 billion euros.



The company continues to expect an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.0 to 7.0 percent.



For the current fiscal year, Continental expects the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to be down 1 percent to down 3 percent, compared to previous outlook of down 1 percent to up 1 percent.



The revision is due to in large part to the European market, where Continental forecasts a further slowdown.



Net income in the second quarter climbed 46.2 percent to 305 million euros from last year's 209 million euros.



Adjusted operating result or EBIT increased 40.6 percent year-over-year to 704 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin grew to 7.0 percent from 4.8 percent a year ago.



In the second quarter, Continental achieved consolidated sales of 10.0 billion euros, down 4.1 percent from 10.43 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted sales fell 4 percent from last year to 9.99 billion euros.



The global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the quarter was marginally down around 1 percent year-on-year to 22.1 million units.



